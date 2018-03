Police in Bury St Edmunds are seeking information on a graffiti sprayer who has committed at least 23 acts of criminal damage in a week.

ST Edmundsbury Police tweeted: “If anyone recognises this tag or has any information with regard to these incidents please contact police via 101 quoting 37/16400/18.”

All the crudely sprayed graffiti includes a coronet emblem and the word “King”.