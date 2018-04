A 28-year-old man who has links with Stowmarket is wanted by police.

Richard Cole, who also has links with areas within the north of England, is wanted for offences involving making threats and harassment.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in and of medium build. He also has short ginger hair and tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Suffolk Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.