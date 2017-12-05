Police release CCTV image in connection with Stowmarket theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Stowmarket.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday, November 10 at a business address in Combs Ford.

A CCTV camera had its wires cut and then was removed from the front of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 73025/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.