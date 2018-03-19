Police issue CCTV images in Santon Downham arson inquiry

Police have today issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with arson.

It took place at 3.40am on Tuesday February 13 at Poppyfields Caravan Park on Thetford Road, Santon Downham, when about three square metres decking at a mobile caravan was set alight by a man carrying a plastic builder’s bucket before he fled the scene.

CCTV pictures of a man police want to question about arson at Poppyfields Caravan Park, Santon Downham.

Police are keen to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He is described as white and wearing light coloured hooded jacket and light coloured trousers and dark coloured boots.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the man, or has any information about the incident, should call Mildenhall police on 101 quoting 37/9278/18, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.