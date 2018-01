Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak following a theft in a Bury St Edmunds supermarket.

The incident took place in Iceland, on Cornhill, just before 2pm last Monday. A purse was stolen from the woman’s handbag while she was shopping.

Anyone who recognises the man or woman, or anyone with information about the incident, should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 2830/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.