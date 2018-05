Police are investigating a report of ‘gun shots’ in Thelnetham on Monday night.

Police received a report of gun shots being heard in the High Street at around 10.35pm, at around the same time as a parked car’s window was smashed.

A man who lives near the street said he caught the ‘crackling’ sounds of what he believed to be gun shots on CCTV and reported it to police the following day.

A police spokesman said investigations are ongoing.