Police investigate sudden death in Bury St Edmunds

Police are investigating an unexplained sudden death at a property in Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

Officers were called at about 4.30pm to Linnet Road and found the body of a man, aged in his 50s, in the front garden of a house.

A scene was in place and the road closed whilst police investigated the circumstances of what happened.

A spokesman said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.”

Anybody who has any information which could assist are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD reference 305.