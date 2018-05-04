Police hunt for man after four indecent exposure incidents in Bury St Edmunds

Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself to girls in four separate incidents in Bury St Edmunds.

The first incident was in Symonds Road on March 29 when a man exposed himself to a small group of teenage girls.

The next on April 22, between 3pm to 4pm, involved a man with a pushbike as he walked past a teenage girl in Jermyn Avenue.

On the same day, a man exposed himself to a group of girls in Mead Road.

The fourth incident was on Thursday, May 3 at 4.15pm in Airfield Road involving a man and two girls.

He swerved towards them as he passed them on a black and white bike with three stripes.

Police are looking at the possibility these offences are linked.

The man is described as possibly mixed race or with a tanned complexion.

He has short dark brown hair, is aged in his late 20s or early 30s and is of average build.

He was wearing black trainers and had possibly a black backpack.

Call 101 quoting reference numbers 37/21672/18 and 37/21684/18.