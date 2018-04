Police are appealing for help in tracing a vulnerable man who is missing from Bury St Edmunds.

Stuart Fraser, aged 37, was last seen yesterday evening at about 10pm in Sudbury.

Stuart is 5 foot 6 inches tall, of short, stocky build with short shaven hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Stuart is vulnerable and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or any sightings of Stuart should call Suffolk Police on 101.