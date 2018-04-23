Police called to reports of man exposing himself to girls at Moreton Hall playground

Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to three girls in Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

Officers were called at about 5.40pm after it was reported that some time between 4pm and 4.30pm a man exposed himself to three girls aged 12-13 near the Flying Fortress playground (off Airfield Road and Lady Miriam Way, on the Moreton Hall estate).

The man is reported as having exposed himself before laying down in the grass in front of them.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.