Police appeal for wanted man links across East Anglia

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with links across East Anglia.

Daryl McMahon, aged 34, is wanted after failing to answer bail in connection with burglary offences.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with fair hair, with pierced ears and a scar on his hand.

McMahon has links to Suffolk, north Essex and Norfolk and police are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen him to make contact.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, anyone providing information anonymously to Crimestoppers which leads to an arrest and successful conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to £1,000. Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org