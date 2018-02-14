Police appeal for missing Bury St Edmunds man

Police are appealing for help to trace a 30 year old male, Trevor O’Sullivan, who has been missing from his home in Bury St Edmunds for the last week.

Mr O’Sullivan is described as a white male, 6ft tall with short ginger hair, slim build, it is not known what clothing he would be wearing.

The circumstances in which he left his home has raised serious concerns with his family, subsequent enquires by Police have also failed to locate him and are now increasingly concerned.

Officers are appealing for sightings or information as to the whereabouts of Mr O’Sullivan to be reported via 101 quoting ref: SC-13022018-315