Police appeal for information on Great Finborough collision

A traffic collision involving a tractor and a transit van is being investigated by police.

The incident happened on the B1115 at Great Finborough on Monday, March 12, at 10.55am near to Poplar Farm.

A tractor with a trailer and a white Ford transit van were both travelling along the road towards Stowmarket.

When the tractor was turning into a small entrance the transit manoeuvred around two other vehicles waiting behind the tractor and went into a ditch. The male in the van, aged in his late 30s, sustained multiple fractures in his legs and pelvis and was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or seen the manner of driving of either vehicle should contact Bury St Edmunds Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting CAD number 155 of Monday 12 March.