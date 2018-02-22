Police appeal after Thetford assault

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after an assault in Thetford took place last week

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was walking along Canterbury Bridge near the Meadows at approximately 11.45am on Wednesday, February 14, when he was approached by another man.

The victim was kicked by the man before verbally abusing him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Gideon Weigelt-Holmes at Thetford Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.