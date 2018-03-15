Police appeal after Brandon arson incident causes evacuations

An incident of arson in Brandon, in which a betting shop and nearby flat had to be evacuated, has police appealing for witnesses.

The crime occurred just before midnight on Saturday, March 4, in London Road, where a bin between Ladbrokes and Mr G’s Bowling Centre was set alight.

At around 9am the next morning, the bin was found to have melted onto the pavement and there was a smell of gas.

This was discovered to have been caused by a gas pipe being damaged in the fire and resulted in Ladbrokes and a nearby flat being evacuated until a National Grid engineer repaired the leak. A window was also damaged.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 11.45pm on Saturday and 12.15am on Sunday,

In particular they would like to trace a man seen walking across Market Hill towards London Road just before midnight and also the rider of a scooter seen driving on London Road across the traffic lights and towards Thetford Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station on 101 quoting reference 12147/18.