Police appeal after attempted burglary in Thetford

An attempted burglary at a property in Thetford is being investigated by police.

Damage has been caused to the rear door of a property on Kimms Belt in an attempt to gain entry.

The incident happened at some point between midday on Saturday, March 17 and midday on Monday, March 19.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Sarah Warner at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.