Police and fire crews called to toilet fire at County Upper School

Three fire crews responded to reports of a small fire at a Bury St Edmunds school this morning.

County Upper School, on Beetons Way, was evacuated after the fire broke out in the boys’ toilets in one of the school buildings before the start of the school day.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident at around 9am and two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and one from Newmarket were sent to the school.

The fire was extinguished on arrival but the crews stayed to deal with smoke.

No one was injured and all students have now returned to classes.

Headteacher Vicky Neale said: “Our normal fire drill procedure worked extremely well. Those children who could go back into the building did and those who couldn’t because of where their tutoring was went to the sports hall.

“The behaviour of our students was incredible and I would like to thank the emergency services who were in attendance and dealt with it very quickly.”

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.