Poldark comes to Pakenham

Members of Pakenham Women’s Institute were treated to a visit from Tom York last week, who plays Demelza’s brother Sam in the BBC One drama series, Poldark.

About 70 people attended the event, which saw the actor recount the story of his career and how he landed the part in the popular programme.

Mary Kirby, chairman of Pakenham WI, said: “He was the most amazing young man. He joined in with everything and he was really charming. The accolades that have been coming in are absolutely superb. Unless you were there I can’t describe how brilliant it was. It was just incredible.”

Mr York then presented birthday bouquets to three women in the audience and helped to auction off Poldark memorabilia.

He also waived his speaking fee and instead donated it to CLIC Sargent, a children’s cancer charity of which he is an ambassador. Personal donations on the night also raised a total of £255 for Macmillan Cancer Support and CLIC Sargent.