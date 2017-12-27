Plaque unveiled to celebrate five year care partnership

A plaque has been unveiled at Mildenhall Lodge care home to celebrate the five-year anniversary between Suffolk County Council and Care UK.

Michael Hennessey, director of adults and communities at the council, joined Care UK’s regional director for Suffolk, Phillip Steyn, resident Mary Pulham and Mildenhall Lodge home manager, Katy Hughes to unveil the plaque.

Mildenhall Lodge was the first of 10 care homes in Suffolk to be commissioned as part of a £60 million development project.

The partnership between the county council and Care UK was recognised by Health Investor magazine as the best public/private partnerhip of the year.

The national accolade was awarded at this year’s Health Investor Awards.

Mr Hennessey said: “It was great to celebrate all that the partnership has achieved over the past five years with the residents and the local community.

“The partnership between Suffolk County Council and Care UK has delivered 10 purpose built homes, able to meet the care needs of Suffolk residents now and in the future.

“I look forward to working with Care UK colleagues to build on these achievements for the future.”