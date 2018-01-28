Planting work begins on new business park

A council leader has planted the first tree at a Bury St Edmunds business park to kick off the £175,000 landscaping contract at the site.

The English Oak, planted by St Edmundsbury borough councillor John Griffiths, was the first of 500 to be planted at Suffolk Park as part of the contract.

The project is being carried out by Aspect Landscape to designs by Indigo Landscape Architects, under developers Jaynic.

“This tree is symbolic of the roots that we have planted over several years all with the purpose of attracting inward investment and business growth here in West Suffolk while protecting our environment,” said Cllr Griffiths.

“We have worked and invested to achieve the Eastern Relief Road, Suffolk Business Park and with it Enterprise Zone status which makes it an even more attractive proposition to expanding or relocating businesses.

“Now we are investing in securing a high quality environment which will help attract the right mix of businesses to safeguard the growth of our economy now and into the future. That in turn will help to achieve greater level of skills, pay and opportunities for young people as they leave education, creating greater wealth, prosperity and better living conditions for all our residents.”

There will also be 1.25 miles of hedge, 500 saplings and 22,000 route shrubs planted on the 114-acre site.

The first planting phase is expected to be completed by the end of March and will see planting along the estate road boundaries, while the second phase will be along the estate’s main road and should be completed by the end of the year.

Once finished, the site will provide 2 million sq ftof commerical space and opportunities for logistic services with commercial units ranging from 50,000 to 750,000 sq ft of business, distribution and industrial units. It also includes 37-acres which have Enterprise Zone status.