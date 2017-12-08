Plans for large distribution units at Bury St Edmunds business park are approved

Plans for two large distribution units at a business park in Bury St Edmunds have been approved.

The units at Suffolk Park, which total 352,402 sq ft are designed to appeal to warehousing businesses and could be ready for occupation by next summer.

Simon Wilson, Suffolk Park project director at developer Jaynic, said they intend to ‘develop the units speculatively to capture unsatisfied demand from occupiers wanting to lease large distribution space along the A14 corridor’.

Jaynic was granted detailed planning consent for the scheme on Thursday by St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s development control committee.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of the council, said: “This is the next step towards enabling the successful growth of our local businesses, as well as attracting new enterprises to West Suffolk and the Suffolk Park.

“We want to attract the mix and types of businesses who are innovative and contribute to growing skills and expertise across West Suffolk and with it levels of pay.

“This will create new opportunities for younger people as they leave education, and with it even greater wealth, prosperity and better living conditions for our local residents.”

The planning consent is for two units of 205,829 sq ft (19,122 sq m) and 146,573 sq ft (13,617 sq m) with 12.5 metre eaves heights, 50 metre-deep service yards, level access and dock loading with ancillary offices.

Mr Wilson said the units would be ready for occupation in the third quarter of next year, ‘comfortably ahead of anything comparable in the East of England region’.

The 114-acre Suffolk Park, which is a multi-partner initiative with the borough council and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, is next to the new Rougham Tower Avenue leading to Junction 45 of the A14.

Its infrastructure and landscaping are under construction with completion due in the first quarter of next year.

The project includes a 36-acre Enterprise Zone with business rate savings of up to £55,000 per annum.

Jaynic has sold a 10-acre site of Suffolk Park to Bury-based company Treatt, which is a manufacturer and supplier of flavour, fragrance and cosmetic ingredients.

