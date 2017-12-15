Plans for 40 new spaces

Extra car parking spaces are set to be built in a well-used Moreton Hall car park, to help ease parking issues there.

The 40-space extension to the car park, which primarily serves the Bury St Edmunds estate’s community centre, youth club, GP surgery and church, should be built in the new year following meetings between councillors and St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Car park off Symonds Road in Moreton Hall, where new spaces are being made Pictured: Cllr Frank Warby and Cllr Patricia Warby in the area where the new spaces are going to be PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Existing parking bays in front of the church and takeaway will be removed and an area of land adjacent to the football field – described as running from the bottle banks adjacent to the youth club to Symonds Road – turned into additional car parking.

The £65,000 extension has been welcomed by borough and town Councillor Frank Warby.

“It’s always very busy in the car park,” he said. “The trouble is you have got the main post office up there which attracts a lot of people; every day you’ve got something going on at the community centre and the doctor’s surgery is also really full.”

He added that alternative car parks, in Lawson Place and Heldhaw Road, were regularly well used, so the most logical place to extend was near the church and community centre.

“The extra parking is not on the actual football field so it won’t affect the playing area. It seems to be a good use of the land. Hopefully, for all the people who use the facilities up there, this is good news,” he added.