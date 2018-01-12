Planning inspector to consider Tayfen Road flats plan next week

A planning inspector is to consider an application for 46 flats in Bury St Edmunds at a three day inquiry starting on Tuesday.

The proposals by Kingsway Homes for the EMG used car sales site, in Tayfen Road, were sent to the inspectorate after St Edmundsbury Borough Council failed to make a decision.

The development which ranges from six to two storeys includes a commercial unit.

Residents objected to the application as ‘monolithic and overbearing’ and said it ‘will create too much traffic’.

The plans do not include affordable housing, which was the subject of ‘protracted discussions’ with the council.

The developer lodged an appeal in August but the council indicated in November it would have recommended the application for approval and said the design was ‘excellent’ with an ‘appropriate scale’.

That same month, the applicant resubmitted the plans to the council.

The inquiry, starting at 10am, will be held at Forest Heath District Council’s offices, in Mildenhall.