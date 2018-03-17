Planning appeal will go ‘against democracy’ says resident

An appeal which has been lodged against a council’s decision to refuse an application for 49 homes in Woolpit goes ‘against democracy’, a resident has said.

Mid Suffolk District Council refused the application - which was put forward by Artisan Planning and Property Services - in September.

It reached the decision on the basis of increased vehicular traffic which would ‘neither conserve nor enhance the character’ of the area.

But the applicant appealed the decision in February, stating that ‘no off-site mitigation scheme is required to make the development acceptable in planning terms’ and that ‘the Highway Authority did not recommend refusal’.

It also said that ‘no harm would be caused to the character and appearance (or setting) of the Woolpit Conservation Area’.

But Denise Mawhood, from Woolpit, said that the appeal was ‘very disappointing’.

“It’s against democracy really. The council unanimously agreed to refuse the application. It would be a great shame for this very historic village if it now goes through,” she said.

A decision will be reached following a planning inquiry later this year.