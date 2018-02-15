Peter Rabbit visit has children hopping with excitement

Hundreds of children put on their bunny ears and flocked to meet Peter Rabbit at the arc shopping centre on Monday, ahead of the release of his new film today.

According to centre manager Colin Roberts, over 100 people had already joined the queue before Peter Rabbit arrived at 11am, with around 250 people in the queue at one point in the afternoon.

Peter Rabbit visited the Arc shopping centre Pictured: Dave Evans with Layla (3), Jayden (5) and Tyler-Ryhs (6) Clarke-Evans PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“It absolutely exceeded our expectations by a million miles. The queues were some of the largest we’ve seen and we had to keep extending the barriers,” said Mr Roberts.

“We are absolutely delighted about it - it was one of the best events I think we’ve done.The look of happiness on the kids’ faces made it all worth it. It’s amazing how excited they get about a giant bunny in a blue jacket.”