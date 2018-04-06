Pet owner’s warning as her elderly cat is targeted by air gun

A pet owner has warned people to be vigilant after her cat was shot by an air rifle in Bury St Edmunds.

Zoe Bartlett realised something was wrong with her 15-year-old cat Leo last Friday when he could barely walk, but she thought the incident, which took place in the Grove Road/Grove Park area, might have happened earlier.

Initially, the family suspected Leo had been run over, but an X-ray at the vets revealed an air gun pellet in his back leg.

“It was shocking when they said he’d been shot,” said Zoe.

“We weren’t expecting them to say that. He was lucky that it didn’t go in deep and they were able to get it out.

Leo underwent the procedure under a general anaesthetic.

The bill for Leo’s treatment already stands at £800, but Zoe said she was more concerned other cats or pets might be targeted by the perpetrator.

“I would encourage other people to be vigilant. I did report it to the police but they said they are unlikely to investigate it. I’m hoping that means they haven’t had a lot of similar reports.”

“Leo seems a lot better now but still isn’t himself. He’s so nervous and hiding from us,” added Zoe .