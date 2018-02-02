Pet care facility Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche is highly commended in national apprenticeship awards

An innovative business which runs a creche for pet dogs has won a highly commended award at a national awards presentation.

Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche in Boldero Road, Bury, received best newcomer SME at the annual National Apprenticeship Awards.

Jon Kay, owner and MD of Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche, was also announced as a Centrica Top 100 Apprentice Employer.

He said: “We are so proud to be acknowledged in this way, in the presence of some inspiring young apprentices and established businesses - we are truly overwhelmed.” The business provides day care for dogs with plenty of play activities in a cage free environment as well as down time facilities for older animals.

Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche won best new start up in 2017 at last year’s Bury Free Press Business Awards.