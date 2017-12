Performances aplenty from school pupils

Schools and nurseries have celebrating and embracing the festive season with a variety of activities.

The reception class at Abbots Green Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds did a sponsored Snowman Shuffle to raise money for IT equipment,

Culford Schools nativity cast for their performance of the Innkeepers Breakfast

The children walked and jogged around the school ball court in their Christmas costumes and managed to raise more than £400.

Culford School’s Pre-prep and nursery pupils performed their annual nativity play called The Innkeeper’s Breakfast- a twist on the classic nativity, to a sell-out crowd.

Brookes School in Risby held their first PTA Christmas Festival with students performing and the school choir singing Christmas classics.

The night raised more than £700 for future projects.

Abbots Green Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds did a sponsored Snowman Shuffle

Children from Little Teapots Pre-school in Chedburgh took their nativity on the road and visited Glastonbury Court Nursing Home, which was enjoyed by the residents.

Also the pre-school was given a donation of £1,000 by county councillor, Karen Soons.

And finally, the Year 2 Bumblebee and Caterpillar classes of Guildhall Feoffment School in Bury performed their nativity from the animal’s point of view, called Born in a Barn, with a well attended afternoon and evening performance.