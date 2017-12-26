Performances aplenty from school pupils

Schools and nurseries have celebrating and embracing the festive season with a variety of activities.

The reception class at Abbots Green Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds did a sponsored Snowman Shuffle to raise money for IT equipment,

Culford Schools nativity cast for their performance of the Innkeepers Breakfast

The children walked and jogged around the school ball court in their Christmas costumes and managed to raise more than £400.

Culford School’s Pre-prep and nursery pupils performed their annual nativity play called The Innkeeper’s Breakfast- a twist on the classic nativity, to a sell-out crowd.

Brookes School in Risby held their first PTA Christmas Festival with students performing and the school choir singing Christmas classics.

The night raised more than £700 for future projects.

Abbots Green Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds did a sponsored Snowman Shuffle

Children from Little Teapots Pre-school in Chedburgh took their nativity on the road and visited Glastonbury Court Nursing Home, which was enjoyed by the residents.

Also the pre-school was given a donation of £1,000 by county councillor, Karen Soons.

And finally, the Year 2 Bumblebee and Caterpillar classes of Guildhall Feoffment School in Bury performed their nativity from the animal’s point of view, called Born in a Barn, with a well attended afternoon and evening performance.