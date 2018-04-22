Pensioner’s bid to solve eyesore fence mystery

A pensioner is seeking the owner of fencing near her Bury St Edmunds home after it was destroyed in winter storms.

Pat Collins has been trying to find out who owns the boundary fence on the Bartons estate for months to no avail.

Now, feeling repairs are essential, she has reluctantly decided to spend her holiday fund on the £440 work required.

The fence divides a footpath near Pat’s garage and her neighbours’ gardens from trees planted when the estate was built in the early 1990s.

When it blew down Pat spoke to her neighbours and Citizens Advice to discover who holds responsibility, however the plans for her home do not indicate ownership. She was advised to contact St Edmundsbury Borough Council and developers Wilcon Homes, however Wilcon is no longer in existence and she said the council had told her ‘there was nothing more it could do’.

Pat then contacted MP Jo Churchill’s office, however its inquiries were also fruitless.

“I think this fence must be shared in some way, but I haven’t been able to find out. I’ve come up against a brick wall,” said Pat.

“I don’t know what else to do but I can’t leave it like it is – it’s horrible and a mess.”

A quote for removal and replacement of the broken fence section came in at £440. This week the broken fence was removed, with Pat funding the works through a holiday refund after ill health forced her to cancel a trip to Scotland.

“It seems to be down to me to have the fence done, but luckily my holiday money should cover it,” said Pat. “I won’t get my holiday, but I’ll get a fence instead.”