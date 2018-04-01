Pensioner ‘in tears’ after hospital stay

A pensioner has spoken out against West Suffolk Hospital after his wife received ‘diabolical’ treatment during a five-day stay in December.

Vernon Wiseman, 75, said his wife Veronica, who was admitted to the hospital on December 11 after a suspected stroke, has ‘never been the same’ since she returned to their home in Rockall, Ousden.

“She has always managed to get about on her own and when she gets tired, I’ll take over. But since she’s been home I’ve had to do everything for her. It’s really messed her up,” he said.

Mrs Wiseman, 70, who hasMotor Neurone Disease, suffered a fall during her time at the hospital which left her with a broken shoulder.

Mr Wiseman said that staff had also failed to take note of her MND and give her the appropriate medication and feeding help.

He also said she had been mistaken for another patient due to the wrong name being displayed above her bed.

“It’s diabolical. She’s been in tears every day since she came home,” he said.

Mr Wiseman, who is now caring for his wife at home, lodged a complaint with the hospital and requested an investigation be launched.

Rowan Procter, executive chief nurse at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have worked with Mr and Mrs Wiseman regarding their concerns and we have been grateful for their support in our investigations.

“Currently our investigation into some aspects of their concerns is still ongoing, and we will continue to keep them informed and involved.

“We take patient feedback very seriously and are grateful to Mr and Mrs Wiseman for contacting us. We have an open and transparent culture where we aim to continuously improve and we strive to care for all our patients in a respectful and dignified way.”