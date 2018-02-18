Pensioner calls for council to repair Bury pavements after nasty fall

A pensioner who smacked her face on the ground after tripping on a tree root in Bury St Edmunds has called on a council to prioritise pavement repairs.

Ann Tuvey, of Tayfen Road, was walking in Springfield Road when she caught her foot on a tree root which was growing through the pavement.

“I thought I’d managed to dodge it but next thing I knew I was face down on the road,” she said.

The 69-year-old was left with bruises and cuts on her face as well as a sore arm and potentially broken nose.

She reported the fall to Suffolk County Council and has called on the authority to carry out repairs in areas where pavements and roads are posing a threat to pedestrians.

“I have said many times that the streets are really bad all round Bury. Where the roots are raising the pavements it’s getting to be really dangerous,” she said. “I’m quite able bodied. I’m fit and healthy but it caused quite a nasty fall. How people who walk with sticks or crutches manage I don’t know.”

Mrs Tuvey also has trouble walking with her husband William, who is in a wheelchair, on the pavements due to potholes and lack of flat surfaces.

“I don’t want to sue the council or anything like that. I just want the council to put the council tax we are paying to good use and to make the appropriate repairs and avoid this happening to anyone else,” said Mrs Tuvey.

This comes after several discussions by Bury St Edmunds Town Council about the state of pavements in the town and its plan to put up its share of council tax to bypass the county council and carry out works itself.

Councillor Tom Murray, who has campaigned for safer roads and pavements for years, said: “We have an elderly population in Bury St Edmunds and we watch where we are going but we can’t be expected to watch our feet all the time.

“Falling on the street can be a lot worse than falling in your house. At home, you can make the appropriate changes to stop it happening again but walking along the street you are at risk of whatever happens to be there.

“The town council are trying to put together a proposal to start funding this because in reality the repairs are not going to be fixed if we don’t fund them. The amount we’re proposing is a drop in a bucket but it’s a start. We are going to try and do something.”

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said that anyone with concerns regarding paving, road or highways conditions should report at www.suffolk.gov.uk or call 0345 606 6171.

He added: “Now this has been brought to our attention, an engineer will assess the condition of the paving on Springfield Road. If a tree root is moving paving or breaking through the path itself, it may require the removal of that particular tree from the area.”