Pay tribute to loved ones at hospice event

A series of remembrance services, organised by St Nicholas Hospice Care, are being held in the Bury St Edmunds area this festive season.

The annual Light up a Life services will give families and friends in Bury, Thetford and Lavenham the chance to pay tribute to their loved ones who have died.

Two services will be held in Bury St Edmunds - on Saturday, December 2 at St Nicholas Hospice Care in Hardwick Lane at 5pm and on Sunday, December 10 at St Mary’s Church in Bury at 6pm.

A service will also be held in Thetford on Thursday, December 7 at 6.30pm at United Reformed Church, and in Lavenham on Tuesday, December 5 at 6.30pm in the Salvation Army Hall.

Due to limited spacing, those wishing to attend the Saturday service in Bury St Edmunds are encouraged to book a place. Reservations are not required for the other events.

Sharon Connell, chaplain and spiritual care co-ordinator at the hospice, said: “The services offer people who are bereaved, their family and friends an opportunity to join together and remember those that have died.

“The care and support we offer does not end when someone dies, and our Light up a Life services are just one of the ways we continue to support people when they need it most.”

Those attending the events are also invited to bring along any personal dedications, such as poems or messages, which can be written on tags and tied to a tree at each of the services.

For more information or to book a place at the Bury service, go to www.stnicholashospicecare.org.uk/lightupalife or call 01284 766133.