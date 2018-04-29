Patience is key for diamond wedding pair

A couple in Bury St Edmunds who celebrated their diamond wedding yesterday say the secret to a long marriage is ‘patience’ and ‘no fall outs.’

Doug and Doreen Loyal met in London when she was 14 and on holiday and he was 18 and in the Merchant Navy.

While Doug, 83, was away travelling to different continents with the navy Doreen, 83, wrote to him for three years.

Doug, who was born in Rosyth, Scotland, said: “After I left the navy we spent the next 60 years together.”

The pair were married in 1958 at St Mary’s, in Lambeth.

Doug said: “It was love at first sight, 60 years of good fun.”

Doug and Doreen, 78, who live in Hardwick Lane with their two westies, Maggie and Maisie, have lived in various locations around the UK including Moreton and Liverpool.

They had an anniversary lunch with their family at the Angel Hotel on Sunday, which includes daughters Karen and Tracey, son Douglas and grandchildren Joe, Hannah, Ellen, Megan, Callum and Emmie.

As well as working for the Merchant Navy, Doug previously worked for well known Thetford-based company Jeyes.

Doreen, who was born in Bishop Auckland, CountyDurham, previously worked as a denist practice manager.

Doreen said: “We have had a great life.

“We’ve always been involved in the community and Doug has volunteered to help disabled people in the past.”

Doug and Doreen, both enthusiastic gardeners and golfers, explained the secret to a lengthy marriage.

Doreen said they ‘don’t fall out’ and it’s about ‘patience’. Doug added: “We go quiet and it doesn’t last for long, that about sums it up.”