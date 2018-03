Mildenhall Sainsbury’s has celebrated its 10th anniversary but not on its actual birthday.

Because it opened, in what is now Wilco in St Andrew’s Street, on February 29, they had to mark the anniversary a day early. Sainsbury’s took over a Budgens store while the current superstore was built in Recreation Way.

So last Wednesday they had a tea party attended by past and present staff and managers and put old community event posters on display in the store.