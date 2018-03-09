Parliament nomination for anti-waste campaigner

A Woman from Bury St Edmunds has been nominated for an award at Parliament for taking action to protect the things we love from climate change.

Karen Cannard, will travel to Parliament for the ‘Green Heart Hero Awards’ ceremony on Tuesday, March 13.

She is nominated in the Community Hero category in recognition of the work she has done as founder of The Rubbish Diet, an easy to follow challenge that inspires households to dramatically reduce their waste within a few weeks.

Since its conception, participants have saved over 1,786 tonnes of waste from landfill and £349,000, she is also a trustee of ReusefulUK and Sustainable Bury.

Ms Cannard said: “It was a wonderful surprise to discover that I’d been nominated for an award. The work of The Climate Coalition is inspirational and it is amazing to have been recognised by the judges.

“I’m really looking forward to the Awards ceremony at Speaker’s House in Parliament - it’s such a rare and incredible opportunity, and what a time to be there too, when there is such a loud voice within Parliament itself to reduce its single-use plastic waste.”

The awards – which range from accolades for green schools or business to sustainable sports projects – will be presented by high-profile figures such as actress Miranda Richardson, broadcaster Clive Anderson and historian Bettany Hughes.

The awards are the brainchild of The Climate Coalition – a group of more than 130 organisations representing over 15 million people ranging from groups such as the Women’s Institute and the Woodland Trust, trade unions such as Unison, and aid agencies such as CAFOD.

Clara Goldsmith from The Climate Coalition said: “It’s fantastic to see the work that individuals such as Karen are doing to protect the things we love from climate change.

“The people who have been nominated are just normal people who decided that they wanted to make a difference and help change the world – and they have achieved extraordinary things.”

To find out more about the awards and what The Climate Coalition does, go to theclimatecoalition.org