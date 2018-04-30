Parade marks a century of the Royal Air Force

More than 250 service personnel took part in a parade through Bury St Edmunds yesterday to mark the RAF’s centenary.

The event not only marked the air force’s creation on April 1, 1918, but its links with Suffolk stretching on from its formation to the present day.

RAF personnel parade their freedom of the borough charter''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

RAF Honington station personnel, RAF Police, RAF Regiment, Air Cadets and veterans marched through the town in a ‘freedom’ parade, in which personnel exercised the right to march with bayonets fixed which is granted under the base’s Freedom of the Borough.

The salute was taken in Buttermarket by Air ViceMarshal David Cooper, RAF Air Officer Commanding Number 2 Group,accompanied by RAF Honington’s Station Commander Group Captain David Tait and St Edmundsbury mayor Terry Clements.

During a service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, an RAF 100th anniversary prayer candle was carried to the altar by Leading Aircraftsman James Peach, this week’s top recruit in RAF Honington’s Meiktila Flight Trainee Gunner Course.

For the rest of the anniversary year the candle will be lit at Choral Evensong each day.

RAF veterans in the 100th anniversary parade through Bury St Edmunds''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

As the parade finished, there was a flypast by an RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight World War Two Hurricane.

