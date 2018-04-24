Palmers Homestore to close for good this afternoon

A popular Bury St Edmunds department store will close its doors for good this afternoon.

Palmers Homestore, in St Andrews Street South, will shut at 4.30pm today after 58 years of trading in the town.

The shop’s closing date was announced in January, with closing down sales starting in February.

Giselle Roadley-Battin, store manager, said: “My staff and I have spent many happy years working for a lovely family but we have been finding it hard to compete with the internet.

“It’s just sad for Bury St Edmunds. I think it’s going to be a great loss for the Bury people.”

It follows the closure of Palmers Fashion Store, in Buttermarket, in January.