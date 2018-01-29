Palmers Homestore in Bury St Edmunds to close at end of April

Bosses at a department shop group say their sole surviving Bury St Edmunds store will close at the end of April - but the company may still have a future in the town.

Palmers Homestore, in St Andrew’s Street South, will cease trading after 20 years in the town and the building will be converted into nine apartments and a 1,500 sq ft shop.

It follows the closure of Palmers Fashion store, in the Buttermarket, earlier this month.

Bruce Sturrock, chairman of Palmers, said: “The staff have known of the closure for some time but we are all sad now that we have a definite closing date.

“I hope we can help all the Homestore employees find alternative employment before the end of April.”

The development of the building is due to be completed by spring/summer 2019.

Mr Sturrock said the shop will then be marketed by Merrifields but ‘there is still a chance that Palmers will set up a Cookshop in the unit’.

The closing down sale at the Homestore will start on February 16.

Store manager Giselle Roadley-Battin said: “All the staff in both stores have been very professional and supportive during a sad and difficult time.”

Palmers department stores in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will continue to trade.