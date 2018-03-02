Pakenham Panto - oh snow it isn’t!

A Pakenham amateur dramatics group, who have been working on their pantomime since last year, have had to cancel all their shows due to the weather.

Pakenham Players, who have been going for more than 30 years, have stopped all their performances of Ali Baba before a single show went ahead because of safety concerns.

Ron Raisey, who was going to play Ted Lee, one of the Four Tea Leaves- a cockney spin on the 40 thieves, said: “I’m just gutted really, we were sold out every night and had done six months of rehearsals.”

The work on the show had started in August last year, with rehearsals beginning in late September,

Paul Taylor, a committee member of the group, said: “I feel sorry for all the people that had put lots of hard work into it, like Gemma Chaplin, who designed the costumes, and Holly Weaver who spent hours hand painting the scenery.”

The group had already cancelled their Wednesday and Thursday shows this week before Ian Norris, the director of this year’s performance, said on the group’s Facebook page today that the Friday and Saturday shows would also not take place.

The group are unsure what the next step for this show is, as some members of the cast are now unavailable until the back end of the year and Pakenham Village Hall is fully booked for quite awhile.

Mr Raisey said: “Fortunately we are insured but we wanted to put on a show. At the end of the day though it is the safety of the cast, back stage crew and the people that were going to be coming that we have had to think of