Pair to take teaching to the great outdoors

A former headteacher and a close friend have launched an outdoor learning and forest school business.

Heidi Franklin and fellow teacher Denise Winder set up Wild Play Ltd to encourage children to develop social, communication, physical and developmental skills through outdoor adventures.

Mrs Franklin, who was headteacher at Abbots Green Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, said: “We understand there is an ever-increasing pressure on school budgets. But there is also a desire to take learning outside and into the environment.

“Wild Play can deliver outdoor learning and Forest School provision either on a school site or at our woodland location. We understand every school is different so our packages will be tailormade to their wants and needs, ensuring we can accommodate a whole class or any specific groups of pupils.

“We’re passionate about promoting the benefits of the fantastic outdoor spaces within our county and working with our local communities.”

They have secured two sites – in Rougham and Haughley – where they can offer experiences for pre-school children, school holidays, parties and schools.

Activities include crafts, den building, exploration time and bush craft.

Mrs Winder added: “The ‘wild’ in Wild Play focuses on our aims to enable children to ‘wonder, investigate, learn and discover’ the great outdoors.”

Both are Level 3 Forest School trained.