Paddington draws huge crowds in Bury St Edmunds

Christmas shoppers gave Paddington Bear a warm welcome to Bury St Edmunds on Thursday night.

The star of ‘Paddington 2’ spent more than two hours in the town centre at the invitation of Business Improvement District Organisation Our Bury St Edmunds.

Among those meeting Paddington, who also stars in the Marks & Spencer (M&S) Christmas advert, was the winner of a social media competition organised by Our Bury St Edmunds to mark the occasion.

Eloise Trett won a talking toy Paddington bear.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “The night was a huge success and it was wonderful to see so many happy Paddington fans who managed to meet and take pictures of him.”

Pictured meeting Paddington are Maggie Cohen, from Bury St Edmunds, and her grandchildren James, five, and Evie Cleghorn, nine, with their father Nick, who were visiting from Australia.