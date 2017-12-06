Paddington coming to town

Paddington Bear to visit Bury St Edmunds town centre next week

The popular bear, who is currently starring in Paddington 2 and the Marks and Spencer advert, will be entertaining late night shoppers at intervals between 5pm and 7pm.

Visitors will also be able to see the baby reindeer and its mother, who were a huge hit at the town’s Christmas light switch-on last month. They will be located outside Moyses Hall Museum on Cornhill.

Many shops will be open late that day with free parking across the town from 4pm.

The carousel and dodgems which are set up in Charter Square will also be open until 7.30pm.