Paddington coming to Bury St Edmunds

People flocking to Bury St Edmunds next Thursday for late night shopping are in for a treat as Paddington will be meeting and greeting visitors in the town.

The popular bear, who is currently starring in Paddington 2 and the Marks and Spencer advert, will be entertaining late night shoppers at intervals between 5pm and 7pm.

Visitors will also be able to see the baby reindeer and its mother, who were a huge hit at the town’s Christmas light switch-on last month. They will be located outside Moyses Hall Museum on Cornhill.

Many shops will be open late that day with free parking across the town from 4pm.

The carousel and dodgems which are set up in Charter Square will also be open until 7.30pm.