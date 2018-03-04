‘Outstanding’ joy for Thetford care home

Residents and staff at a Thetford nursing home are celebrating after receiving an ‘Outstanding’ result from their Care Quality Commission inspection.

The care regulator said they saw ‘exceptional standards of care’ at Ford Place Nursing Home, in Ford Street, during their unannounced visit in November.

Alison Charlesworth, the registered manager of the home, said: “This fantastic report is a huge achievement for the superb team we have here at Ford Place.

“Our residents are at the heart of our home and we are delighted that the inspectors from CQC were able to see that. To have been able to engage the community so positively in the last year has made a huge difference to life at Ford Place and we want to keep building on all the good work.”

The report also said the staff of the home, run by family group Stow Healthcare since November 2016, worked ‘tirelessly to ensure people received the care and support they needed to continue to be independent, active and stay healthy’.

The home, which has around 40 residents and more than 60 staff, was graded outstanding in its service, being responsive and well-led and had good ratings in service safety, effectiveness and care.

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care, for the Care Quality Commission said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”

Further success could be in store for Ford Place this month, as staff will be attending the Norfolk Care Awards where the Home has been short-listed for its work supporting residents and families in the ‘Effective coordination of End of Life care’ category.