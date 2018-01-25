Ornaments stolen in Thetford

Detectives are investigating a burglary that happened in Thetford this week.

A premise in Magdalen Street was broken into sometime between 2pm on Tuesday, January 23 and 8am on Thursday, January 25.

Thieves stole a number of ornaments from the premise’s window ledge once they were inside.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information, in particular anyone who has been offered these items for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Josh Whitnall at Thetford police station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.