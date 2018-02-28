Order to create single West Suffolk council to go before MPs

An order to create a new single council for West Suffolk is set to go before MPs following a ‘historic’ decision by leading councillors.

Members of St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils’ cabinets met to agree the order on Tuesday night.

It is hoped the order will be laid in Parliament in March with elections for the new council to be held in May 2019.

Leaders say the new council would give West Suffolk a ‘louder voice’ to ‘better champion’ the area to drive jobs, deliver services and invest in communities.

The proposals, which would generate about £800,000 in savings on top of the £4 million in annual savings already made by sharing services, have been backed by Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Local Government.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said: “This decision is a historic moment for our authorities as we create a new West Suffolk Council.”

He said they would be in a ‘better position to have a louder voice’ and have a ‘real opportunity to find even more effective ways to work more closely and support local organisations and residents’.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, added that there has been ‘overwhelming support’ for the plans.

He said: “Not only can we continue to deliver high quality services but we can better champion our area, drive the local economy, jobs and prosperity in West Suffolk while tackling the challenges facing all public services. We now ask MPs to listen to local opinion and agree the order.”