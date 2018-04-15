Seven surprising places you’re using copywriting (and you probably don’t realise it)

When you hear the word “copywriting” do you immediately think of long sales pages, squeeze pages, and unwanted bulk mail?

You’re not alone in thinking that, but the fact is, copywriting is more than just sales messages. As a business owner, most of the content you produce could be called copywriting at least in some sense. After all, if you’re creating content with the ultimate goal of selling something that is, by definition, copywriting.

Copywriting is the skill — and field of work — where people write sales promotions and other marketing materials for products, services, fundraising campaigns.

It’s the craft of writing persuasive messages that prompt people to take action (buy something, enquire about a service, download a free eBook, donate to a cause).

FACEBOOK

While you might like to hang out on Facebook and chat with friends, catch up on the latest funny videos, and enjoy a mindless “quiz” or two. Facebook is much more than that. It’s a place to connect with potential clients, and that means that when you’re sharing your latest blog post or program with your business friends, you have to keep good copywriting in mind.

LINKEDIN

What makes you stand out from other businesses in your niche? Your LinkedIn profile is where you share what makes you and your business the best option to solve your ideal client’s problems. Think of your LinkedIn profile and Company Page like a resume, and make sure you outline the benefits that address your clients’ pain points.

ABOUT PAGE

It’s important to know that the About page is often the most visited page on a website, so it’s a critical piece of your overall brand and message. The purpose of your about page is to entice people to want to learn more about your services, so be sure to include a call to action on the page.

BLOG POSTS

All blog posts have a job to do. Maybe they’re meant to lead your reader to a sales page. Perhaps you’re asking for readers to subscribe to your mailing list. Maybe your blog post is designed to start a conversation. Or maybe it’s just sharing great content and inviting readers to learn more by clicking on related posts. Whatever the job, it’s how you write that leads your reader to take that next action.

TWITTER

Even though Twitter has increased the length of tweets to 280 characters, it is still precious little space for creating compelling content, yet that’s exactly what you must do if you hope to use Twitter as part of your overall marketing strategy. Think of tweets like email subject lines, and craft them to convey as much information as possible while still motivating readers to take action.

EMAIL

Whether you’re sending an email about a new product or service or simply letting readers know you have a new blog post up, your email definitely qualifies as copywriting. In fact, even the personal emails you send to prospective clients contain copywriting.

The fact is, copywriting is everywhere in your business, from your sales pages to your invoices. Whenever you ask a reader to take some action, you’re writing copy, and the more comfortable with the idea of it, the better (and more natural) you’ll become.

BREAKING NEWS

FACEBOOK

Facebook Improves and Expands Ad Split Testing Capabilities: Facebook rolled out an update that allows split tests to be created easily in the Quick Creation flow. Previously, Facebook advertisers could only create split tests in Ads Manager’s Guided Creation workflow. According to Facebook, this update makes it easier for advertisers who prefer the Quick Creation flow to create and manage ads in bulk to also test ads against one another. Facebook also added split testing support for the engagement marketing objective; added a new reporting dashboard that shows standard KPIs such as CPM, CPC, and CTR for the ads in a split test; and added a way to duplicate a split test while maintaining existing split test settings

Facebook Cracks Down on Ad Targeting by Email Without Consent: Facebook plans to launch a new custom audiences certification tool that requires marketers to guarantee email addresses and any other data used for ad targeting were properly and rightfully obtained with the user’s consent. A spokesperson for Facebook said the platform will require advertisers and agencies representing them to pledge, “I certify that I have permission to use this data.” Facebook will also prevent sharing custom audience data across business accounts.

Facebook Shuts Down Partner Categories for Ad Targeting and Drops Audience Reach Estimates for Custom Ads: Facebook’s plans to shut down Partner Categories, which enables third-party data providers to offer ad targeting data to ad buyers. The company currently allows advertisers to target groups of people based on a mix of data such as offline purchasing activity collected by companies like Experian and Acxiom, user activity and profile data collected by Facebook, and a company’s own customer data. It will wind down the practice of using third-party data in its ad targeting “over the next six months.”

Facebook Limits App Developer Access to User Data: This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced some hard questions on how Facebook is protecting people’s information and outlined several initiatives currently launching to prevent abuse, protect personal data and privacy, improve security, and take down fake accounts. As part of these initiatives, Facebook announced that “over the coming months,” it will significantly limit developers’ access to data from its Events, Groups, and Pages APIs.

Facebook Rolls Out Bulk App Removal Option: Facebook introduced a new tool that allows users to delete apps and other online services associated with their Facebook accounts in bulk. It also offers the option to delete any posts those apps made to your profile with one click. Previously, the only way to remove apps was to do so one by one. The Next Web reports that this new tool appears to be available in the Settings menu under Apps on both Facebook’s mobile and desktop versions. However, Facebook hasn’t yet officially confirmed how widely this new feature has been rolled out.

Facebook Introduces 360 Photos and HD-Quality Video to Messenger on Mobile: Facebook introduced the ability to send 360-degree photos and share HD-quality videos in Messenger. Support for 360-degree photos in Messenger is available globally with the latest versions of the Messenger app for iOS and Android. However, HD-quality video is currently only available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, and the U.S.

INSTAGRAM

Instagram Shuts Down Older Instagram API Platform and Limits Data Available to Developers: At the end of January, Instagram announced it will stop supporting the Instagram API platform over the next 2 years beginning on July 31, 2018. Due to recent updates to Facebook’s privacy and data security policies, these capabilities have been shut down effective immediately. Instagram also massively reduced the amount of data and the rate at which developers may pull this data from the Instagram API. The limit rate for Instagram’s API platform was previously 5,000 calls per hour. As of last Friday, this was noticeably reduced to 200 calls per hour.

TWITTER

Twitter and Periscope Add Timestamps for Videos: Twitter and Periscope launched a new feature called Timestamps that allows users to tweet a live video or replay and have it start from the exact moment they want to discuss. This update is rolling out today on Twitter for Android and iOS, Twitter.com, and Periscope.

SNAPCHAT

Snapchat Introduces Group Video Chat and Rolls Out Tagging to Stories: Snapchat introduced a new group video chat feature that allows up to 16 people to simultaneously conduct a video chat with each other. For larger chats, Snapchat now also offers group voice calls with up to 32 participants.

Snapchat also rolled out the ability to mention other people in Stories by simply typing “@” before their username. People who are tagged will be notified when they appear in their friends’ stories. TechCrunch reports that Snapchat began testing this feature in March and it’s currently rolling out to “users across the globe over the next few weeks.”

YOUTUBE

YouTube Expands Advertisers’ Options With TrueView Ads: YouTube introduced a new way to buy TrueView ads that are optimized for reach. This new ad format, called TrueView for Reach, gives advertisers the option to build ads from 6 seconds up to 30 seconds long that can be skipped after 5 seconds and will run before or during videos.