Five key things to consider when creating your social media content

A lot of people don’t think of social media sharing as content. But it is. You may be sharing content you wrote for your blog, or an article, or a guest post on someone else’s blog, but you still have to create content just for your social media networks to make them really work well for you.

When creating social media content there are some specific things to consider in the process.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF YOUR CONTENT?

When you create content for any reason, it’s important to understand what you hope to accomplish with that content.

Do you want to inspire your audience to take some action?

Do you want to trigger an emotional response?

Are you attempting to build relationships with your viewers?

Perhaps you want to educate your viewers about something?

Knowing why you created the content will help you know how to promote the content better on social media.

HAVE YOU INCLUDED AN APPROPRIATE CALL TO ACTION?

No matter how good your social media content is, if you don’t include an appropriate call to action and make it easy for your audience to engage, you have wasted your time.

Can your audience make comments easily?

Can they share your information easily?

The easier you make it for your audience to engage, the better. Don’t put up roadblocks.

ARE THE IMAGES YOU HAVE CHOSE APPROPRIATE?

Images are very important in social media now.

Are your images representative of the content?

Are your images the right size?

How do they look on the particular social media that you’re using to share?

Some social media cuts images off in a funny way and the image no longer looks appropriate for sharing. Always ensure that you’ve optimized your images well enough that they look good across all social media networks when shared.

IS THE CONTENT UNIQUE ENOUGH?

Ideally you don’t want to share the exact same words and phrases in every single social media network. Even if you’re sharing the same blog post on each of your social media accounts, it’s important to try to do so in a unique way for each account so that you don’t look like a robot. For instance, on Facebook you will want to include an image, a short blurb, and a link to your content. But you might also want to ask a question to increase engagement.

IS THE TIMING RIGHT?

Each different social media network has different times when people are more likely to look at your post. In addition, your own audience may have their own individual times when they look at various social media networks. Read the stats provided by each social media account to learn when the best time is, plus test it out yourself. You don’t want to send out information at the wrong time because you’ll lower your shares and views. Time it right and you’ll maximise engagement.

The important thing is that you develop some best practices surrounding creating content for social media. It’s going to be different for each network, but doing so will result in you being more successful with your social media content.

BREAKING NEWS

Facebook Introduces New Standard Format for Interactive 3D Posts in the News Feed: Facebook added the ability to share 3D posts to the news feed in October 2017. This week, Facebook began supporting the industry-standard glTF 2.0 file format for Facebook’s 3D posts, which means that “artists and creators can easily share even richer, higher-quality 3D content on Facebook from an even greater variety of sources.”

The new format will allow for textures, lighting, and realistic rendering of rough or shiny objects and make it possible for developers to build seamless 3D sharing into any app.

Facebook Messenger Simplifies Process for Adding Multiple People to Video or Voice Calling: Facebook Messenger rolled out a new Add Person feature that allows users to quickly and easily add more people to a one-on-one video or voice call on the platform. The ability to add more people to an in-progress video chat or voice call is available on both Android and iOS around the world with the latest version of Messenger.

Facebook Limits Notifications From Active Groups: Facebook is “reducing clutter” in your notifications by limiting the number of alerts users receive from certain groups. Instead of getting notifications about every post shared within these groups, Facebook will now only send “the most relevant Highlights.” However, users can change this option at any time.

Facebook Signs New Music Licensing Deal With ICE Services: Following up on multiple music-licensing deals announced last month, Facebook reached an agreement for its first “multi-territorial” music license with online licensing processing and licensing solutions provider ICE Services. The ICE database contains approximately 31 million musical works that represent PRS for Music in the UK, STIM in Sweden, and GEMA in Germany. The deal with Facebook covers online music licensing for more than 290,000 rights holders in 160 territories across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Oculus.

Instagram Direct Adds New Replay Options: Instagram expanded the replay options for photos or videos sent from the Instagram Direct camera. Users can now choose to allow recipients to view the message once, replay it temporarily, or see a permanent thumbnail in the chat log with a recently released Keep in Chat option. Previously, all messages could be replayed temporarily but then would completely disappear.

Snapchat Adds GIF Stickers for Stories and Rolls Out New Friends and Discover Screen Tabs: Snapchat rolled out the ability to add GIF stickers to stories. This new Snapchat feature mirrors Instagram’s GIF stickers, which rolled out last month. Giphy stickers are available on the Snapchat app for both iOS and Android and can be found along with existing text, stickers, and other editing options.

Twitter Cracks Down on Automation and Bot Usage: Twitter released a new set of guidelines that prohibits developers from using the Twitter API to allow simultaneously posting identical or “substantially similar” content to multiple accounts or perform actions such as likes, retweets, or follows from multiple accounts. It also prevents users from using any form of automation such scheduling tweets to multiple cards through either third-party platforms or the company’s own TweetDeck.

Twitter Streams Live Broadcasts During Breaking News Events: The Verge reports that Twitter will partner with local news stations to stream their broadcasts during major breaking news events. These new local news broadcasts will be featured in a live-streaming window next to the Twitter timeline during major news events and can be found on both desktop and mobile.

New Court Ruling Could Change Embeddable Tweets: A recent ruling by a New York federal judge could have a significant impact on how news outlets use Twitter to access and broadcast stories and may cause publications to re-examine the practices of embedding image tweets within articles and websites. Details on the court case and ruling were originally published in The Hollywood Reporter.