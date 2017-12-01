Open days for Rougham plane recycling company

When it comes to recycling Dappr Aviation takes things to a new level offering everything from napkin rings to a pod garden office made from old aircraft parts.

It began in 2015 opposite Bury St Edmunds’ Asda but now has a workshop at Woodlands Business Park, Rougham, where it takes old aircraft parts – whether it is a whole section of fuselage or a seatbelt buckle – and turns them into something original and useful or decorative.

Art and furniture made from aircraft parts by Dappr A|viation

But its founder David Palmer said: “I was recently at a local event and most people did not know what we did or how we did it.”

To solve that the company has a series of workshop open days in December, starting today, tomorrow and Sunday, offering guided tours of the workshop. Further open days will be on December 8 to 10 and 15 to 17.

Dappr also has a website, with online shop, at http://dappr-aviation.com