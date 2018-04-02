Only The Brave event is not for the faint hearted

Around 1,650 people took to the mud on Sunday as part of East Anglian Air Amublance’s (EAAA) annual Only The Brave obstacle run.

Runners could choose between a six or 10 mile course around Elveden Estate, both of which saw them fighting their way through mud tunnels and water pits and scrambling over hay bales, all while being blasted by water jets.

ELVEDEN: Only The Brave in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance'Elveden Estate''Picture Mark Westley

Nick Long, who took part in the race, said: “We got involved with this event to raise money for a fantastic cause, the work EAAA do is beyond measure and none of us know when we might need them.

“I am completely exhausted, covered head to toe in mud, exhilarated and shattered all at the same time, but we’ve had so much fun, the atmosphere and comradery has been incredible.

“Not only have we enjoyed every minute, but knowing the £1000 we have raised could help save someone’s life is amazing.”

Nathan Howie was crowned the overall winner of the six mile race, with Ashley Barlow as the first lady home. The overall 10 mile race winner was Daniel Heath and the first lady was Charlotte Waring.

ELVEDEN: Only The Brave in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance'Elveden Estate''Picture Mark Westley

The event has raised approximately £140,000 so far, with the figure still rising. It will go towards the charity’s rescue missions.

Catrina Laskey, events manager at EAAA, said; “This year’s event was amazing, it was definitely muddier than ever before, all the runners came back absolutely dripping in mud with huge smiles on their faces.

“We’d like to thank everyone that took part in raising such fantastic sums of money, as well as a big thank you to all our wonderful volunteers that came along and helped out on the day and to all the supporters who cheered the runners along.

“Finally thanks to James Fisher and Sons plc, our headline sponsor of the day – they helped to make this a fantastic event. Here’s to 2019.”

Stuart Turner, Lesley Smart and Ollie Runswick raised over �500 for East Anglian Air Ambulance's Only The Brave event

To register for next year’s event, visit www.onlythebraveraces.co.uk.

See this week’s Bury Free Press, on sale now, for more pictures.